Pearsall is dealing with a hamstring injury, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Shanahan describes Pearsall's hamstring issue as a tweak, but the wideout, who Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News notes worked on the side during Thursday's OTA session, isn't likely to resume practicing until training camp, with the team leaning toward exercising caution with Pearsall during next month's mandatory minicamp. Once healthy, the 2024 first-rounder is projected to have a key role in a 49ers wideout corps that no longer includes Deebo Samuel, especially with Brandon Aiyuk still recovering from ACL and MCL tears that he sustained his right knee last October.