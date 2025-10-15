San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Pearsall (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Shanahan said Monday that Pearsall would be evaluated Wednesday to determine his practice level for Week 7, so the 2024 first-round pick's lack of participation could be a sign that he isn't yet nearing a return to on-field reps. Meanwhile, QB Brock Purdy (toe), TE George Kittle (hamstring) and WR Jauan Jennings (ribs) all practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, and all three appear to have a chance at playing Sunday versus the Falcons. Kittle remains on IR for the time being, however, while Jennings played through five broken ribs during San Francisco's loss to the Buccaneers in Week 6.