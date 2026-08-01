49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Undergoing season-ending surgery

Pearsall was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will undergo season-ending PCL surgery on his right knee, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pearsall was held out of the early portions of training camp due to knee swelling, and the injury had reportedly caused some concern for the 49ers. After undergoing further tests, season-ending surgery has been determined as the best move for Pearsall, and the procedure comes with a 6-to-12 month recovery timetable, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. It's a significant blow for the Florida product, who has played in just 20 regular-season games since being selected by the 49ers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Deebo Samuel was signed by the Niners on Friday due to injuries to Pearsall and Christian Kirk (calf), and Demarcus Robinson and rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling are both slated for more opportunities on offense alongside WR1 Mike Evans.