Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that the 49ers will continue monitoring Pearsall (knee) ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Pearsall was unable to practice last week before being ruled out for the 49ers' Week 7 win over the Falcons. At this stage, the wideout's status for this weekend's game is cloudy, with added context regarding his chances of returning to the lineup set to arrive no later than Wednesday's injury report. In his absence versus Atlanta, Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne led the team's WR corps, with Demarcus Robinson and Skyy Moore mixing in.