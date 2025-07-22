Pearsall (hamstring) is expected to be cleared early in training camp after the 49ers placed him on the active/PUP list last Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

San Francisco held Pearsall out of the final stages of the offseason program due to a hamstring injury which has lingered into training camp. Despite being unable to practice when the team kicks things off Wednesday, the second-year pro shouldn't miss many camp reps. Pearsall and veteran Jauan Jennings will serve as the 49ers' top WR options for as long as Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is sidelined, which is expected to be well into the upcoming campaign. Pearsall's NFL debut was delayed last year due to his recovery from a gunshot wound, but he found his footing down the stretch, accruing an 18-247-2 line on 22 targets over the final three regular-season contests.