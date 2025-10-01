Pearsall (knee) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pearsall will join fellow wideout Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs) and starting quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) on the sideline Week 5, leaving Mac Jones with the unenviable task of moving an offense that is missing all its top skill-position players aside from running back Christian McCaffery -- with George Kittle (hamstring, IR) and Brandon Aiyuk (ACL, PUP) also sidelined. The second-year wideout is dealing with what has been labeled a minor PCL injury. Pearsall and company will work to get healthy in time to retake the field Sunday, Oct. 12 against the Buccaneers in Week 6.