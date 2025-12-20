Pearsall (knee/ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Colts, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pearsall was unable to participate in practice during Week 16 prep due to knee and ankle injuries that he sustained during the 49ers' Week 15 victory over the Titans. With Pearsall sidelined for Monday's road contest, Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson will step into larger roles on offense. Pearsall will work on progressing enough in his recovery to be available for the 49ers' Week 17 home tilt against the Bears on Sunday, Dec. 28.