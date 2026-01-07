San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Pearsall (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Pearsall missed the 49ers' regular-season finale against the Seahawks in Week 18 due to the lingering PCL sprain in his right knee, and it appears his status is still uncertain heading into Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Eagles. The second-year wideout will have two more chances to retake the practice field prior to Sunday's matchup. If Pearsall is unavailable, Demarcus Robinson and Kendrick Bourne will again handle increased opportunities behind Jauan Jennings.