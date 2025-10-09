Pearsall (knee) was working on the side with a sleeve on his right leg during Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pearsall has yet to practice since picking up a minor PCL injury in his right knee during a Week 4 loss to the Jaguars, but GM John Lynch said Thursday that the second-year wide receiver "hasn't given up hope" on playing Sunday in Tampa Bay, per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. In the end, though, Pearsall likely will need to mix into drills Friday to put himself in a position to do so.