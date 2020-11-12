Cracraft (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Cracraft played a whopping 89 percent of the snaps on offense in last week's loss to the Packers, but his Week 10 status is in jeopardy due to this quad injury. It's a positive sign that he's still able to practice, though, and his role this week depends on whether Kendrick Bourne (COVID-19 list) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) are able to play.
