Cracraft started and was on the field for 89 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps Thursday, finishing with two receptions (five targets) for 13 yards in a 34-17 loss to Green Bay.

Cracraft was promoted from the practice squad prior to Thursday's contest after a slew of wide receivers were ruled out due to the risk of COVID-19. The 25-year-old was immediately thrust into the starting lineup, only finishing behind the quarterback and offensive linemen in terms of playing time. Cracraft wasn't able to turn the opportunity into a big fantasy day, but the fact that coach Kyle Shanahan deployed him as a starter shows that he could be in line for opportunities if San Francisco's receiving corps is forced to miss more time down the road. Regular starters Kendrick Bourne and Brandon Aiyuk turned in negative results for COVID-19 after the initial scare, so Cracraft may shoot back down the depth chart heading into Week 10's matchup against the Saints.