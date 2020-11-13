Cracraft (quadriceps) didn't participate during Thursday's practice
Cracraft suited up in a limited fashion during Wednesday's practice, but it's not a good sign that he was downgraded just one day later. The Washington State product was moved up the depth chart in last week's loss to the Packers with COVID-19 issues throughout the receiving corps, as he caught two of his five targets for 13 yards. With Brandon Aiyuk activated off the COVID-19 list and Trent Taylor (back) logging full practice Thursday, Cracraft could be shuffled back down the depth chart anyways for Sunday's game against the Saints, should he be healthy enough to suit up.
