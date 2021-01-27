Cracraft finished the 2020 season with six receptions for 41 yards across nine contests with the 49ers.

Cracraft began the year on San Francisco's practice squad, but quickly found himself called upon like most reserve players during this abnormal season. The Washington State product saw most of his action on special teams, so it's tough to get a good read on how he fares as an actual wideout. The 49ers may have a better read on that front, and the team's decision whether to retain the 26-year-old will reveal that. Cracraft is likely to wind up in a similar reserve role next season, whether that is with the 49ers or not.