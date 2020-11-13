Cracraft (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Cracraft upgraded to limited participation for Friday's practice, giving him a chance to suit up Sunday. In last week's loss to the Packers, he handled an 89 percent snap share and received five targets, but his usage is set to shrink in Week 10 if he's able to play, as Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne have both been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

