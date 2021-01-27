Cracraft finished the 2020 season with six receptions for 41 yards on nine targets across nine appearances with the 49ers.

Cracraft began the season on San Francisco's practice squad, but he earned a callup to the roster when the 49ers were in need of more depth at receiver. Even after his promotion, the Washington State product still struggled to make an impact on offense, instead seeing most of his snaps on special teams. Cracraft will be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, but look for San Francisco to retain him.