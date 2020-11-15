Cracraft (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game at New Orleans.

The 26-year-old received the questionable tag after practicing as a limited participant Friday, but he's ready to go for Week 10. Cracraft saw a heavy snap share last week but should fill a reserve role Sunday with Brandon Aiyuk (undisclosed), Kendrick Bourne (undisclosed) and Trent Taylor (back) also active Sunday.

More News