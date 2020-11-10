Cracraft has been promoted to the 49ers' active roster from the team's practice squad, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

During Thursday night's lopsided 34-17 defeat to Green Bay, Cracraft registered his first career start in 11 NFL appearances. The Washington State product was only able to compile two catches for 13 yards on his five targets against the Packers, but he's been added to the active roster as a depth option with the 49ers continuing to deal with a myriad of wide receiver injuries. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is still coping with an injury despite being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday. Kendrick Bourne, meanwhile, landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, upping the urgency to add Cracraft to the 53-man roster.