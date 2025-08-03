49ers' Robbie Chosen: Signs with San Francisco
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chosen and the 49ers agreed on a one-year contract Sunday.
Chosen signed with the 49ers in August of 2024, ultimately being released before the beginning of the regular season. The wide receiver then joined the Dolphins, catching one of four targets for five yards while playing 28 offensive snaps over two contests with the team. Chosen will now get another shot to prove himself with San Francisco ahead of the 2025 campaign.