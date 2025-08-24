Chosen brought in all three of his targets for 24 receiving yards in Saturday's 30-23 preseason win over the Chargers.

Chosen started alongside Demarcus Robinson for Saturday's preseason finale with projected starters Ricky Pearsall (rest) and Jauan Jennings (calf) sitting out the exhibition. Several reserve wideouts were also nursing injuries, so the 49ers turned to the 32-year-old Chosen who excelled in the spot start. San Francisco will be awfully thin at the WR position out of the gates with Brandon Aiyuk (knee) expected to miss several weeks, Robinson serving a three-game suspension and Jennings holding out for a new contract. Chosen may find himself not only surviving roster cuts, but actually getting work early in the year as a backup despite being signed just three weeks ago.