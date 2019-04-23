Gould has requested a trade and no longer intends to negotiate with the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gould sent the team proposals for a multi-year contract after he received the franchise tag in February, but he's now shifted his focus to finding a way out of San Francisco. He may be angling for a return to Chicago, where the placekicking depth chart currently features a trio of unproven players -- Redford Jones, Chris Blewitt and Elliott Fry. The 36-year-old Gould served as Chicago's kicker from 2005 to 2015, converting 85.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 99 percent of his PATs. He was even better the past two years in San Francisco, missing just three field goals and four PATs in 32 games.

