Gould (quadriceps) is Matt Barrows of The Athletic Sunday in Baltimore.

After practicing in full all week, Gould didn't have a designation for this contest and indeed will regain his standing as the 49ers' kicker following a three-game DNP streak. Meanwhile, he'll push Chase McLaughlin to the inactive list.

