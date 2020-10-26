Gould went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-4 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 33-6 win over New England.

Gould was finally given an opportunity to hit multiple field goals in a game for the first time since Week 3. The 37-year-old did miss his first PAT of the year, but the fault should be placed on the blocking unit who allowed a defender through to block the kick. The 49ers' offense has picked things up over the last couple weeks, which bodes well for Gould's scoring opportunities heading into a favorable matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday.