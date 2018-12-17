Gould was perfect on all four of his field-goal attempts (28, 33, 36, 45) Sunday, also converting both extra-point tries in a 26-23 win over Seattle.

The 49ers were firing on all cylinders in an impressive upset victory, resulting in Gould's biggest scoring output (14 points) this season. The veteran remains one of the most-accurate legs in fantasy, but a rough matchup against Chicago looms Sunday, which could hinder his scoring opportunities.