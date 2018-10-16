Gould nailed all three of his field-goal attempts (43, 44, 46) and went 3-for-3 on extra-point tries in Monday's 33-30 loss to Green Bay.

Gould bounced back in a big way after missing his lone field-goal attempt last week against the Cardinals. The 35-year-old is now 13-for-14 (93 percent) on field-goal tries this season. The 49ers' offense has looked surprisingly dynamic under backup quarterback C.J. Beathard over the last three weeks, which bodes well for Gould's prospects as a fantasy option moving forward.