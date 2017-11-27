49ers' Robbie Gould: Breaks multi-FG drought
Gould was good from 38 and 42 yards out on his two field-goal attempts Sunday, adding an extra point in a 24-13 loss to Seattle.
This marked the first time since Week 5 that Gould converted multiple field goals in the same contest. The 34-year-old owns a 91 percent conversion rate on field-goal attempts this year, so his lack of multiple-score games is a testament to the 49ers' inability to move the ball on offense rather than an indictment on the veteran's skills. There are rumblings that Jimmy Garoppolo could take over the offense as soon as next week after getting a successful -- albeit brief -- taste of action Sunday. The 49ers and fantasy owners alike are hoping an impending change at QB will spark the stagnant offense, which would in turn give Gould a bump in value whenever that switch is officially made.
More News
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...