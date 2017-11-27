49ers' Robbie Gould: Breaks multi-FG drought

Gould was good from 38 and 42 yards out on his two field-goal attempts Sunday, adding an extra point in a 24-13 loss to Seattle.

This marked the first time since Week 5 that Gould converted multiple field goals in the same contest. The 34-year-old owns a 91 percent conversion rate on field-goal attempts this year, so his lack of multiple-score games is a testament to the 49ers' inability to move the ball on offense rather than an indictment on the veteran's skills. There are rumblings that Jimmy Garoppolo could take over the offense as soon as next week after getting a successful -- albeit brief -- taste of action Sunday. The 49ers and fantasy owners alike are hoping an impending change at QB will spark the stagnant offense, which would in turn give Gould a bump in value whenever that switch is officially made.