Gould went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 1-for-2 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers.

Gould wasn't tasked with difficult kicks Sunday (long of 26 yards), resulting in his second game with three made field goals over his last three appearances. The veteran kicker shanked a PAT, as he is prone to do once or twice a year. San Francisco's offense got a lot healthier coming out of the bye week, so Gould's fantasy stock is on the rise heading into a matchup against the Cardinals next Monday.