The 49ers activated Gould (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gould missed the 49ers' regular-season finale after landing on the list, where he resided for 15 days. It was never disclosed whether or not the 38-year-old kicker tested positive for COVID--19, but now that he's in the clear, he'll enter the offseason the recent recipient of a two-year extension. In 15 games this season, Gould nailed 19 of 23 field-goal attempts and 36 of 38 point-after tries, equating to 6.2 points per game (24th among kickers with at least 15 appearances).