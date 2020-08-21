Gould expressed in an interview with Good Morning Football that playing in empty stadiums during the 2020 season could impact the wind kickers have to deal with.

Gould suggested that the wind swirls more without fans in attendance, which could potentially make long-distance kicks even more difficult this upcoming campaign. While that could be an interesting development for all kickers to consider depending on the attendance policies as this year unfolds, Gould personally will be aiming to rebound from a 2019 season that saw him miss eight of his 31 field-goal attempts as well as an extra-point try in 13 games played.