Gould was perfect on all six of his field-goal attempts Sunday, adding an extra point in a 25-23 win over the Titans.

Jimmy Garoppolo has not only improved the 49ers' receiving options, but his presence has made Gould one of the best fantasy kickers with 15 field goals made over the past three weeks. The 35-year-old has been as accurate as ever, missing just one field goal (the other was blocked) and going a perfect 4-for-4 from 50-plus yards. San Francisco's offense will face one of its stiffest tests against the Jaguars' vaunted defense next week, so it would be realistic to assume a reduced number of scoring opportunities for the red-hot placekicker.