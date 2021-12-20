Gould converted his lone field-goal attempt and went 4-for-4 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-13 win over Atlanta.

Gould got back to perfection after missing one kick in each of his last three contests (two missed field goals and one PAT miss). Even with his recent rough patch, the 38-year-old is still hitting field goals at an 82 percent clip with a PAT conversion rate of 97 percent in 10 games this season. Gould remains a dependable kicking option heading into a Thursday matchup against the Titans.