49ers' Robbie Gould: Dealing with cramps
Gould was nursing leg cramps in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gould made three of his four field goal attempts Sunday while converting both extra point attempts. It's unclear how serious the cramping issue is at this time, but the 49ers should have another update this week.
