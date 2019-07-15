49ers' Robbie Gould: Ends standoff with four-year deal
Gould is signing a four-year, $19 million contract with the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The deal includes two years and $10.5 million fully guaranteed, replacing the franchise tag that Gould refused to sign. He apparently backed off his trade request once the 49ers offered him a contract that ranks second to only Justin Tucker's among NFL kickers. The 36-year-old made 72 of 75 field-goal attempts (96 percent) and 55 of 59 extra-point tries (93.2 percent) the past two seasons in San Francisco, finishing top 10 in kicker fantasy scoring both years.
