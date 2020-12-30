Gould agreed Wednesday with the 49ers on a two-year, $7.25 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The extension is fully guaranteed and locks Gould in with the 49ers through 2022, his age-40 season. Though Gould endured a rough outing in the 49ers' Week 16 win over the Cardinals -- he missed an extra-point attempt and field-goal tries from 41 and 37 yards -- the veteran kicker has largely been dependable since joining the 49ers in 2017. Over four seasons in the Bay Area, Gould has converted 88.4 percent of his field goals and 95 percent of his extra points.