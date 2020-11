Gould nailed his lone field-goal attempts (22 yards) and went 2-for-2 on extra-point tries in Thursday's 34-17 loss to the Packers.

Gould's field goal has to be considered a win for fantasy owners when you consider how big the 49ers fell behind in this one. The veteran kicker remains accurate (100 percent on non-blocked kicks), but he has just one field-goal attempt over his last two games due to the battered 49ers' offense. Fantasy owners may want to explore other options at this point.