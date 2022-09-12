Gould was a perfect 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts (25-yarder) and 1-for-1 on point-after tries in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Bears.

Gould is one of only a few 49ers who can say that they got the job done in a disappointing offensive showing in the 2022 season opener. The soon-to-be 40-year-old is as reliable as they come -- as evidenced by him remaining perfect in treacherous conditions at Soldier Field -- so long as his offense gives him scoring opportunities. Gould remains a safe kicking option heading into a Week 2 matchup at home against Seattle, where it is currently forecasted to be sunny and clear at Levi's Stadium next Sunday.