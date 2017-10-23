49ers' Robbie Gould: Good from 42

Gould converted his only field-goal attempt from 42 yards out, adding a PAT in Sunday's 40-10 loss to Dallas.

Gould delivered when he was asked to in this one, but he wasn't given many opportunities after the team fell behind big early. The 49ers began the second half down by three scores, so they bypassed two potential field-goal opportunities deep in Dallas' territory in favor of going for it on fourth down (unsuccessfully). Add in a redzone turnover, and you have the recipe for a low-scoring day for the veteran kicker. Gould has been extremely accurate this season, so his owners will be hoping for a more-favorable game flow next week against the Eagles.

