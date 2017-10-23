49ers' Robbie Gould: Good from 42
Gould converted his only field-goal attempt from 42 yards out, adding a PAT in Sunday's 40-10 loss to Dallas.
Gould delivered when he was asked to in this one, but he wasn't given many opportunities after the team fell behind big early. The 49ers began the second half down by three scores, so they bypassed two potential field-goal opportunities deep in Dallas' territory in favor of going for it on fourth down (unsuccessfully). Add in a redzone turnover, and you have the recipe for a low-scoring day for the veteran kicker. Gould has been extremely accurate this season, so his owners will be hoping for a more-favorable game flow next week against the Eagles.
More News
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...