Gould said the 49ers' locker room is "probably the best" he's ever been a part of in the NFL, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Entering the second season of a two-year, $4 million contract, the 35-year-old kicker likely would be amenable to signing an extension. He had the best season of a solid career in 2017, converting 39 of 41 field-goal attempts for a San Francisco team that ranked 12th in yards and only 27th in red-zone touchdown percentage (47.1). Gould likely will trade some of those field goals for PATs this upcoming season, but he'll still be a strong fantasy option if Jimmy Garoppolo can carry his late-season success into 2018.