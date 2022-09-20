Gould went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on point-after tries in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seahawks.

Gould would have been perfect had Seattle's Mike Jackson not blocked the kicker's third short field-goal attempt and returned it for Seattle's lone touchdown of the game. The 40-year-old still finished with a strong fantasy line in comparison to last week's low-volume result. Gould should get a couple extra yards added to his max kick distance in the thin air of Mile High Stadium in a road matchup against Denver on Sunday.