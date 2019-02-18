Gould is expected to receive the franchise tag, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers got their money's worth on a two-year, $4 million contract, with Gould converting 72 of 75 field-goal attempts (96 percent) and 55 of 59 PAT tries (93.2 percent). The 36-year-old is now headed for a significant raise, be it through a long-term contract or a franchise tag for approximately $5 million. Given their abundance of cap space and determination to compete for the playoffs in 2019, the Niners presumably won't allow Gould to slip away. He'll rightfully be drafted as a top-10 kicker so long as Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) avoids major rehab setbacks.

