49ers' Robbie Gould: Headed for franchise tag
Gould is expected to receive the franchise tag, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 49ers got their money's worth on a two-year, $4 million contract, with Gould converting 72 of 75 field-goal attempts (96 percent) and 55 of 59 PAT tries (93.2 percent). The 36-year-old is now headed for a significant raise, be it through a long-term contract or a franchise tag for approximately $5 million. Given their abundance of cap space and determination to compete for the playoffs in 2019, the Niners presumably won't allow Gould to slip away. He'll rightfully be drafted as a top-10 kicker so long as Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) avoids major rehab setbacks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII