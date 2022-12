Gould did not attempt a field goal and went 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 35-7 win over Tampa Bay.

San Francisco's offense was humming with rookie Brock Purdy at the helm, so Gould was only needed to punch in five extra points in the landslide victory. The 39-year-old hasn't missed a field goal since Week 5, making him a reliable fantasy option for Week 15 when the 49ers take on the Seahawks on Thursday.