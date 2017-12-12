Gould made field goals from 52, 35, 25 and 41 yards in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Texans, when he also made both his extra-point tries.

Gould has now notched 29 points in two games since Jimmy Garoppolo took over as San Francisco's starting quarterback. While it remains to be seen whether his production increase continues, that's the best two-week stretch Gould has put together this season.