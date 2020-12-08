Gould nailed his lone field-goal attempt from 45 yards out and went 3-for-3 on extra-point tries in Monday's 34-24 loss to Buffalo.

Gould didn't get a whole lot of usage as the 49ers struggled to move the ball into Buffalo's territory outside of one drive in the first half. The offense finally woke up in the second half, but it was either a touchdown or a Nick Mullens interception when San Francisco entered Bills territory. Sunday's matchup between the 49ers and the Washington Football team projects to have a closer score, which could benefit Gould in terms of field-goal attempts if the offense isn't forced to go for it on fourth down as often in an attempt to wipe out a big deficit.