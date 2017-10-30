49ers' Robbie Gould: Hits from 50 in loss
Gould converted a 50-yard field goal and had his second attempt blocked in Sunday's loss to the Eagles. He made his only extra-point attempt.
This was the usually-reliable Gould's second miss in three weeks, but this one wasn't necessarily on him. The 49ers' special teams unit failed to stop Derek Barnett from getting in front of the veteran's 27-yard attempt in the fourth quarter. Gould only has one true miss this year, but San Francisco's offensive woes are more of a concern than his kicking accuracy. Next week's opponent, the Cardinals, are without their starting quarterback, so that game may be closer than these past two blowouts which have limited Gould's value.
