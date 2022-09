Gould went 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts and 1-for-1 on point-after tries in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Broncos.

Gould wasn't needed much in a low-scoring affair, but he rewarded fantasy managers with a 51-yard make in the thin air of Mile High Stadium. Now operating as the oldest kicker in the league, Gould has proven he can still hit from 50-plus, going 3-for-4 on attempts from that distance last season. Consider the veteran leg a safe kicking option against the Rams next Monday.