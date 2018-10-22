Gould nailed his only field-goal attempt from 51 yards out, adding a successful PAT in Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams.

The 49ers' offense was unable to get anything going against the Rams' defense, resulting in limited use for the veteran kicker. Gould's lone field goal came from 50-plus yards, his first attempt from that range this season. San Francisco's offense will look to get back on track against the Cardinals on Sunday.