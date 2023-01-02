Gould went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over Las Vegas.

Gould shanked a kick wide right from 41 yards as time expired in regulation, but he was able to redeem himself by hitting his next attempt in overtime to seal victory for his club. The veteran kicker has been highly productive over his last two games, racking up 26 combined points over that span. Gould could be busy again in the regular-season finale against the lowly Cardinals on Sunday.