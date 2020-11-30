Gould went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams.

Gould capped off an 11-point performance with a 42-yard field goal as time expired to secure victory for the 49ers. The veteran's lone miss came from 50 yards out in the second quarter, and his only two failed field-goal attempts have been from 50 or more yards out (2-for-4 on 50-plus and 16-for-18 overall). San Francisco received a shot in the arm with the returns of Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert, which bodes well for the offense's overall point potential and, in turn, Gould's fantasy value heading into a Week 13 matchup against Buffalo.