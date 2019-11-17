Play

Gould (quadriceps) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sidelined a second consecutive contest with a strained quadriceps, Gould will hand over kicking duties to Chase McLaughlin yet again. Gould's next chance to suit up is next Sunday night versus the Packers.

