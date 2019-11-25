Play

Gould (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Gould was considered doubtful for this contest, and he'll sit out a third straight game. According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, Gould has been kicking on a side field, so he may be near a return. Chase McLaughlin will serve as the 49ers' kicker in the meantime.

