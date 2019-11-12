Play

Gould (quadriceps) won't play in Monday's divisional clash against Seattle.

Gould was considered doubtful coming into the contest, so this news shouldn't come as a surprise. Now that the veteran is officially out for the contest, newly-signed Chase McLaughlin will take the reigns for kicking duties in primetime.

